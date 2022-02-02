VOTE NOW: Should the former Sioux City YMCA be redeveloped into transitional housing?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biden botched the Afghanistan withdrawal. 8,500 troops on standby regarding the Ukraine/Russian conflict. I trust Biden's diplomacy as far as …
For as long as anybody can remember, Iowans have been changing their clocks twice a year for daylight saving time.
Anyone in favor of banning books in schools should also be in favor of banning (another book) children are exposed to in America, The Bible. I…
THE MINI: As a senior citizen I'm told by government TV ads I need to get the COVID shot as it's safe and effective. Then I'm told after 3-5 m…
I would like to make a comment on the homeless fire. If our community had more shelters for homelessness not, just the Warmer Shelter etc., al…
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has inspired a new following from the extreme right, including some members of Congress, by asking: Why take Ukra…
Second-graders haven’t known a “typical” school year in their educational lives.
Because President Biden handed over our oil production to Russia, Putin has plenty of cash to fund his military operation against Ukraine -- …
After watching college and Pro football season, two things I think all coaches no matter what sport should teach their players. First, never u…