VOTE NOW: Should the U.S. Senate vote to write same-sex marriage into law?

The only insurrection against our government is the one the Washington Democrats have been pursing against President Trump since before Trump'…
For weeks, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Chad Sheehan have been at odds over the additional pay the sheriff wants to aw…
As a rule, I keep my thoughts to myself on most things. With that said, for all that is holy, wear pants and shoes when you ride a motorcycle.…
I saw the so-called "cartoon" on the Journal's Opinion page on July 3. I think the messages that were conveyed there on the bulletin board and…
Can anyone on either side of the aisle name one single thing that's better now than when Trump was in office? Our current president won't even…
Thank you to Diane Widner of Yasha Ministries for coordinating the Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon in Sioux City on July 9 outside the W…
Want to know the most misused phrase in the English language? It just might be this one. It is misused almost daily in every newspaper, TV new…
Americans of all ages have a right infinitely more sacred than owning weapons -- like the right to live. 4th graders have the right to make it…
Agricultural land in the Midwest is some of the most valuable in the world and fortunately in recent years the value of farms across this regi…