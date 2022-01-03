VOTE NOW: Should the Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer?
Related to this story
Most Popular
There’s an old folk tale about a fisherman with a hole in his boat. He knew about the hole, but he refused to take the time and money to plug …
The Christmas story reminds us that Jesus came to show us how to love the way God loves. One of the ways to love as God loves is to welcome th…
With the border being wide open, add to that the secret bus and airplane trips in the middle of the night to various locations across these Un…
My response to the Journal mini editorial on Dec. 27: Yes, yes, yes, immigrants are the cause of COVID, drugs, crime and everything else wrong…
I watch with a heavy heart over democracy dying a little bit more each day, right before our very eyes, due to lies, voter suppression laws, g…
The groundwork was laid in 2021.
Vice President Kamala Harris denies people within the White House are trying to undermine her. Appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation, host Margar…
Casino gambling in Nebraska took a giant step forward earlier this month when the state Racing and Gaming commission unanimously voted to appr…
Eying the infrastructure bill, Bruce Rastetter formed Summit Carbon Solutions. He armed this new entity with his advisor, Terry Branstad, who …
Media coverage of the debate over “Build Back Better,” President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social policy and climate plan currently stalled i…