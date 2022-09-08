VOTE NOW: Should the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors see a pay decrease?
MINI: What would the MAGA Republicans have done if President Obama would have taken top secret files home with him?
Just wondering what the MAGA Republicans would have done if President Obama would have taken top secret files home with him? --Julie Karrer, L…
During the first Trump impeachment investigation in 2017 -- the one that involved his attempt to coerce Ukraine’s president into digging up so…
Just a few words about Sen. Chuck Grassley.
To those people who complain about traffic cameras, more IRS agents, or recovering stolen government documents: Don't do the crime! -- Frank G…
Congressman Randy Feenstra has joined the chorus of GOP gloom merchants in warning that President Biden’s student loan forgiveness for those w…
Editor's note: Due to an editing error, a Jim Rixner column that originally was published in the Journal in July was mistakenly rerun in this …
America: Beause of one bad apple, the whole USA has been in chaos for six years. How much more does it take? Look at the facts. -- Russ Robins…
THE MINI: What a delight to see children learning about nature on the front page of the Journal on Sept. 1. It would be great if all young one…
🎧 The hosts discuss how technology, which is designed to bring people together, often keeps us apart.
There is no water in Jackson, Mississippi.