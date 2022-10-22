Just In
VOTE NOW: Should there be a cap on the number of medical cannabis facilities in a city?
The news couldn’t have come at a better time.
"Nebraskans ought to hear more from Sasse about why he is willing to quit — especially since he would leave them represented, for the next two years, by an unelected senator."
Dear Iowa educators:
"Why do you suppose Randy Feenstra is unwilling to debate Ryan Melton? The only time they met together was at a closed Corn Growers Associatio…
Public Measure Number One is written to deceive Iowans. It mimics the Second Amendment and adds “strict scrutiny” that makes it clear this ame…
THE MINI: I hear a lot of talk that inflation is at a 40-year high. What I don't hear a lot of talk about, is that cooperate profit is at a 50…
Nov. 8 is an important date for all eligible voters to cast their votes for the candidates they want to represent them in local, state, and fe…
The subject of “Christian nationalism” has again appeared in our political life, establishing residence in the Republican Party. It is nothing…
Wow! What a difference the arched welcome sign to Morningside University makes on Morningside Avenue. The city should highly consider using a …
Most polls show that the No. 1 issue for likely voters in the midterm elections is, as Democratic strategist James Carville famously quipped 30 years ago, “the economy, stupid.”