VOTE NOW: ﻿Should there be more regulation for after-hours clubs in Sioux City?

Congratulations, Dominic Eastman. You’ve been able to do what members of the Sioux City school board apparently haven’t.
Years ago, my mom sometimes hosted her Happy Twenty club. The ladies that came, were well north of age 20, and now were pushing the half centu…
Juneteenth is a federal holiday disaster! NOT the holiday itself, but the piling on of federal government inefficiencies. I would be surprised…
Has anyone considered that gas companies, whose profits have surged since the war in Ukraine started, might have an ulterior motive for keepin…
With change comes unintended consequences, especially when a monumental alteration is happening to our infrastructure at a very fast pace.
Here are a few statements we hear often: "Grassley Works! Sen. Grassley puts Iowa first. Grassley visits all 99 Iowa counties every year. It's…
If we haven't said it lately -- and chances are we haven't -- thank you to our educators.
Could someone please wake up the president? No matter how often he says the economy is great doesn't make it true. --Barb Furlich, Sioux City
Thursday’s House hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol has shone new light on the almost Shakespearean drama that unfolded betwe…
Thumbs down –