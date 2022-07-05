VOTE NOW: Were people in your neighborhood shooting off fireworks after 11 p.m.?
Related to this story
Most Popular
I am a lifelong Democrat and my own personal belief is that abortion should only be for victims of rape or incest. And for a women facing a he…
Years ago, my mom sometimes hosted her Happy Twenty club. The ladies that came, were well north of age 20, and now were pushing the half centu…
I have many religious friends. Most are from one Christian denomination or another. Some are Buddhist, Gaian, Jewish, Muslim, Unitarian or oth…
Thursday, June 30th, is a special day to pay tribute to Supt. Dr. Paul Gausman and Associate Supt. Dr Kim Buryanek. We should all offer our th…
The tragedy in southern Texas of the immigrants dying in the back of a semi truck is beyond heartbreaking. But I’m confused by the GOP/Fox nar…
When Iowa's bottle bill was originally passed in 1978, consumers could easily return empty containers to local retailers and get a refund for …
When God is happy the human race benefits. Thanks to the SCOTUS for their abortion ruling on Roe v. Wade. That takes us one step closer to mak…
Joe Biden has become America's "it's not my fault" president. Whether it's the inflation, the border, the crime, the gas prices, the Afghanist…
There’s an interesting mix of laws that went into effect in Iowa on Friday. If you just perused the list, you’d come to conclusions about thos…
A few months ago, Senate majority leader Schumer, told a pro-abortion rally in front of the Supreme Court building that "I want to tell you, G…