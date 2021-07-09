VOTE NOW: What's your favorite form of wagering?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Does the Sioux City school board have a recruiting plan for when they run Dr. Gausman out of town? It will be challenging to find a profession…
Recently, I took a Midwest history trip to visit three of my heroes, Grant, Lincoln, and Twain. As I nerded out on these three remarkable peop…
Those who've obstructed or tried to obstruct American's free celebrating of the Independence Day holiday and weekend by using fireworks should…
Recently, our president stated we are born with rights but later we yield those rights to government. My father spend several years in Europe …
In response to the July 6 mini editorial: Biden said, "We don't derive our rights from the government, we possess them because we're born -- p…
Due to an energy crisis, Californians are now being asked to stop charging their electric vehicles during peak usage times.
If the Republicans of Ohio decide to oust conservative Rep. Anthony Gonzalez because he opposed Trump’s antics, and select Max Miller instead,…
The American Society of Civil Engineers has been issuing reports on our nation’s infrastructure since 1998. Not once have schools, roads, drin…
To accept price gouging, aka plywood costs, excessive electrical bills, etc., rather than realistic supply and demand costs, leads to governme…
Trombone Shorty returned to Saturday in the Park and my ears finally got the meal they have been longing for since the first taste. Thank you …