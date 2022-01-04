VOTE NOW: What's your favorite genre of music?
There’s an old folk tale about a fisherman with a hole in his boat. He knew about the hole, but he refused to take the time and money to plug …
My response to the Journal mini editorial on Dec. 27: Yes, yes, yes, immigrants are the cause of COVID, drugs, crime and everything else wrong…
I watch with a heavy heart over democracy dying a little bit more each day, right before our very eyes, due to lies, voter suppression laws, g…
The Christmas story reminds us that Jesus came to show us how to love the way God loves. One of the ways to love as God loves is to welcome th…
Eying the infrastructure bill, Bruce Rastetter formed Summit Carbon Solutions. He armed this new entity with his advisor, Terry Branstad, who …
With the border being wide open, add to that the secret bus and airplane trips in the middle of the night to various locations across these Un…
President Biden’s “Build Back Better” should be called “Biden’s Big Blunder.” However, it is not his biggest blunder. Just think about his Sou…
The groundwork was laid in 2021.
Vice President Kamala Harris denies people within the White House are trying to undermine her. Appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation, host Margar…
Casino gambling in Nebraska took a giant step forward earlier this month when the state Racing and Gaming commission unanimously voted to appr…