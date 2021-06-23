VOTE NOW: What's your favorite way to beat the heat?
Related to this story
Most Popular
When I read Rhonda Capron's letter to the editor entitled, "City leaders committed to riverfront development" in the June 13 edition of the Jo…
The recent death of B. J. Thomas brought back a cascade of memories from my 21 years in Sioux City. Thomas was the hit line singer for a benef…
At a recent press conference, President Biden told reporters that he gave Russian President Putin a list of our 16 “critical infrastructures t…
President Biden should have given Putin a puppy, I'm sure he is lonesome without his "lapdog." --Kenneth Mertes, Onawa, Iowa
Why can't the City use one of our local sign companies to put a welcome sign on a billboard that is already in place at either entrance to the…
Nobody should have to go through the rollercoaster ride former Sioux Cityan Shelby Houlihan experienced this week.
What is worse for our national security -- open borders or doing nothing about it? -- Bonnie Ide-Selken, Sioux City
I am so Happy that they are finally getting stop lights at Sunnybrook and Sergeant Rd. Perfect ! I have the best spot to put that old flashing…
Thank you to The Leeds Community Club for another wonderful "Leeds Days" weekend of activities. A huge shout out to The Twins for again includ…