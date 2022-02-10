Just In
VOTE NOW: What's your preferred Valentine's gift?
Related to this story
Most Popular
MidAmerican’s recent announcement of the “Wind Prime” project is a confusing step in generally the right direction. But let’s first make one t…
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has inspired a new following from the extreme right, including some members of Congress, by asking: Why take Ukra…
Banning The Bible from schools would mean removing the best resource on the planet for promoting good behavior. As students learn from biblica…
When the Legislature overrode his veto to abolish the death penalty in Nebraska in 2015, Gov. Pete Ricketts invested his trust in voters — and…
During the month of February, our country is celebrating Black History month. Growing up I recall we watched the national and local news as a …
Beware when someone offers you a gift you don’t need and didn’t request.
Anyone in favor of banning books in schools should also be in favor of banning (another book) children are exposed to in America, The Bible. I…
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
As a parent, former child care provider and advocate with Save the Children Action Network, I strongly oppose Senate Study Bill 3065, which wa…
As we cheer on all of the U.S. athletes competing in the Beijing Olympics this month, we'll be keeping a close eye on two members with Siouxla…