VOTE NOW: Who are you planning on voting for in the Iowa Senate District 1 race?

"Remember when people scoffed when Jeremy Dumkrieger said he would hold the county accountable by "taking the screws to the new jail?" Well, had his figure of speech been taken literally, maybe those jail walls wouldn't have blown over."
Whether you like the President or not it's clear there are cognitive issues affecting his performance
Whether you like the President or not it's clear there are cognitive issues affecting his performance. Based on his recent gaffes and zoning o…
$69,000,000 for a jail. Seems like Woodbury County priorities are askew. --David Harris, Sioux City
Hugging my knees, with my silky, pink floral nightgown trailing below my toes, I crouched on the top step of the basement stairwell listening to the big kids and my parents chuckle as they watched television in the rec room of our house. Just minutes before, I’d been tucked into bed with my prayers said and Brahms’ lullaby playing on the music box hidden inside my doll, Pinky. The double bed felt empty without my sister who, at five years older, was part of the laughter in the room downstairs. Unable to fall asleep, knowing I was missing out on life around me, I had climbed out of bed to my spying spot. I could only hear bits from the television, but I could envision my dad sitting in the armchair, my mom and sister on the couch, and my two brothers on the floor, elbows bent over pillows, propping their heads up with their hands when they weren’t tussling with each other. I knew they were still munching on popcorn, because I got to have some before going to bed. My sister would bite off the hard hull end and give me the puffy kernel to eat. I listened intently to hear if anyone changed position and was heading down the hallway towards the stairs, but also because I did not want to miss a moment of what I was missing out on, knowing that if I was caught, I’d be scolded back to bed. A granddaughter recently asked if I was going to bed when she was. I responded that I was, thinking she wanted the assurance I always wanted; to not miss out on anything. I was surprised to learn that it didn't comfort her. She wanted someone to stay awake until she fell asleep.
I have contacted Mr. Grassley several times and asked him for his definition of eminent domain. He dodges the question by going on about other…
I read with interest the Journal's story about the recent League of Women Voters forum for legislative candidates, "De Witt and Henderson opt …
With midterm elections coming in a few months, we will soon be inundated with all forms of political advertising - flyers, yard signs, newspap…
The world faces many challenges. One of the lesser noted, but timely, challenges regards national self-governance. The authoritarian trend gro…
I believe that Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller's record is the best recommendation for his re-election. Miller's most recent announcement tha…