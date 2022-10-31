VOTE NOW: Who are you planning on voting for in the Woodbury County Board race?
"Remember when people scoffed when Jeremy Dumkrieger said he would hold the county accountable by "taking the screws to the new jail?" Well, had his figure of speech been taken literally, maybe those jail walls wouldn't have blown over."
MINI: Whether you like the President or not it's clear there are cognitive issues affecting his performance
$69,000,000 for a jail. Seems like Woodbury County priorities are askew. --David Harris, Sioux City
The Sioux City Journal editorial board today begins its 2022 general election endorsements with two races for Iowa legislative districts in Si…
In the last month I have had the opportunity to see and hear former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he spoke at the Siouxland Chamber of C…
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
I believe that Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller's record is the best recommendation for his re-election. Miller's most recent announcement tha…
Everywhere I go, people are mystified about President Joe Biden's economic agenda. So few of the policies comport with basic common sense that…
Last year, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services received an appropriation to come up with a plan for a “halfway back house,” a str…