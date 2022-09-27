Just In
VOTE NOW: Who do you plan on voting for in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District race?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Disturbing Fact! Our Jackie Smith is the only female Iowa State Senator west of Ames!! Jackie is a public servant, not a political divider. Sh…
"When one writes and gives kudos to Gov. Abbott and DeSantis, one is exercising his right to make foolish and humorous statements."
Kudos to Governors Abbott and DeSantis for having the insight to bring the southwestern border issues to the doorsteps of both our President a…
There’s an unfortunate trend continuing in Iowa and across the nation that must be addressed: the negative behavior of some coaches, parents, …
MINI: How can the Iowa Utility Board make an intelligent decision on allowing hazardous CO2 pipelines?
How can the Iowa Utility Board make an intelligent decision on allowing hazardous CO2 pipelines to go through our state when PHMSA (Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration) needs 2 more years to draw regulations for this type of pipeline?
Like thousands of Lincoln Public School students, Superintendent Paul Gausman just got his first major homework assignment of the school year,…
A few weeks after I began teaching in 1979, my wife and I took a sad walk. With hope in her eyes, clutching my first paycheck, she asked, “Do you get paid biweekly?” “No, this is our monthly income,” I answered. “You made more working in the summer,” she said.
Iowa has made national news recently, unfortunately not for any of the great things happening across our state, but instead for the news about…
In regards to the article in the Journal about the two speed cameras, how about monitoring the corner of W. 19th and Casselman for the need of…
The Sept. 7, 2022 issue of Education Week featured research suggesting “Parent’s Don’t Want Teaching to Become Their Kids’ Profession.” Yet, l…