VOTE NOW: Who is your favorite Harry Potter character?

Congratulations! Because you choose not to vaccinate or wear a mask, Woodbury County is back up to almost 15% positivity rate and we've gone f…
As I drive around Sioux City, I am sad to see so many people standing on street corners begging for a handout.
THE MINI: Good news! There’s no longer a toilet paper shortage. At least that’s what we can conclude after several homecoming celebrations in …
I fail to comprehend Sergeant Bluff's fascination with concrete islands in the middle of their streets. I operate a semi-tractor repair shop a…
A week ago Friday, I met one of my cousins for breakfast.
What is different from last year to this year? Everyone last year was told that masks were mandatory in schools, places of business and federa…
The California recall election turned out well for the Democrats.
THE MINI: As you travel around this fall, watch out for slow-moving farm vehicles on county roads as the harvest season gets underway. -Jour…