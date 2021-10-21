VOTE NOW: Who was your favorite horror film characher?
Related to this story
Most Popular
There is a proposal to move the Woodbury Township cemetery in Sergeant Bluff.
A large, conspicuous sign (with an expletive toward President Biden) overlooking the parking lot of Spalding Elementary School is visible to e…
Last year at this time, natural gas production exceeded domestic usage, and prices were stable. Now, MidAmerican is predicting 48% to 96% pric…
I read the American people are expressing their displeasure with our current national leaders. That is what the polls are for. Vote for change…
We’ve talked with the candidates, we’ve been to the forums and we’ve heard what residents want most.
Driving through rural communities in recent weeks, it has been hard to miss the sight of farmers out in their fields harvesting their crops. T…
The wonderful fall weather is upon us with its magical colors. Take a drive through the grounds of Western Iowa Tech Community College to view…
It is my honor to have served on the Sioux City Community School District Board of Education for the past 8 years.
When I first asked voters for their support I knew that we were on the cusp of great change. And while COVID-19 may have tested our resolve, I…
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain agreed the economic problems Americans are facing today (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are "high class …