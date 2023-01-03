VOTE NOW: With the most-recent winter weather blast, did you get out at all?
Related to this story
Most Popular
In just a few weeks the Iowa Legislature will convene still glowing from holiday cheer. While that spirit is fresh and partisan fighting hasn’…
When I was a child I grew up on 16th and Court streets. In those days kids ruled the neighborhoods, nobody tried to hurt or bother us... and h…
THE MINI: With all the pay and benefits ex congressman Steve King has received and continues to receive on the Public Dole, is he really squab…
Looking at the list of top stories for 2022, it becomes clear change is a common denominator. One company sells, another moves. Elections swee…
‘Tis the season to be jolly, but not for everyone. When I asked a friend of mine how his Christmas was, he answered, “Someone decided to light…
THE MINI: Falls can kill when going down stairs. Do it backwards. If you fall forward, only about 2' or 3' handrails is a big help. -- Don Kes…
🎧 Hosts Richard Kyte and Scott Rada are joined by Chris Lay to — perhaps foolishly — make their prognostications for the new year.
The House of Representatives spent Dec. 23 passing the $1.65 trillion omnibus spending blowout, and the bill is loaded with earmarks and pet priorities from health care to public lands that few members have bothered to read. This is no way to run a government, and compounding the embarrassment is that half of the lawmakers had already ditched Washington for the holidays.
Some media heavies have been written and talked about day after tedious day, month after tiresome month. May the obsession over them fade in 2023.
"We're giving it consideration in our house -- prayerful consideration."