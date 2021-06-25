VOTE NOW: Wolud you be willing to donate a kidney?
When I read Rhonda Capron's letter to the editor entitled, "City leaders committed to riverfront development" in the June 13 edition of the Jo…
The recent death of B. J. Thomas brought back a cascade of memories from my 21 years in Sioux City. Thomas was the hit line singer for a benef…
At a recent press conference, President Biden told reporters that he gave Russian President Putin a list of our 16 “critical infrastructures t…
President Biden should have given Putin a puppy, I'm sure he is lonesome without his "lapdog." --Kenneth Mertes, Onawa, Iowa
I am so Happy that they are finally getting stop lights at Sunnybrook and Sergeant Rd. Perfect ! I have the best spot to put that old flashing…
What is worse for our national security -- open borders or doing nothing about it? -- Bonnie Ide-Selken, Sioux City
Madison Square Garden held their first full capacity concert last Sunday. No masks or social distancing required, just proof of full vaccinati…
Gov. Pete Ricketts has taken his show on the road in recent weeks, visiting all corners of the state with town halls explicitly opposing Presi…
It happened in a garden quite a few years ago. An inquiry of existence, a contribution was made, life expanding, two becoming three. Awakening…