VOTE NOW: Would you be willing to quit your job if you were forced to become vaccinated?

How the Sioux City Council could consider a pedestrian bridge to Nebraska is beyond belief. Let's consider costs based on the wants of the per…
For years now, talk radio has been the home turf of hard-right commentators in the Rush Limbaugh mold — a bombastic corner of American politic…
This is a response to the letter to the editor published on the Journal's Opinion page on Aug. 29. The letter criticized my "tone" at the Aug.…
Is this the smartest thing you have ever heard of? Forty students and 24 parents from a California school went to Afghanistan for a summer vac…
If President Biden honestly understood the gravity of his national security blunders at our borders and overseas, he would resign for the good…
As a nursing home administrator, I am deeply concerned for nursing homes. In 30+ years, I have never seen the situation more dire than it is t…
After years of uncertainty, the sign on Highway 965 near the border of Coralville and North Liberty is finally true: “Coming soon,” it says un…
Thank you President Biden for having the courage to do the right thing. Your newly established federal vaccine mandates will save many lives. …
As we head into the dog day of summer, memories of summers past rise to the surface. Growing up in the 50’s and 60’s was a lot less complicate…
Abby Finkenauer has her sights set on Chuck Grassley.
