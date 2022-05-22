VOTE NOW: Would you like to see more parks in Sioux City?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov Kim Reynolds says she trusts “Iowans to do the right thing.” That is, of course, unless:
As a teenager, I participated in a few snipe hunts. The hunt went like this. On a dark night, a group would go into the woods. Those from past…
It did not come without warning.
The 2022 Nebraska primary is over. Congratulations to the winners who will advance to the general election in November, and respect to those w…
It's interesting that Wednesday's (5/11/22) headline "Gas prices hit record high in Sioux City" comes as Forbes Magazine reports that the foss…
The mini editorial writer in the Journal Saturday pointed out correctly that runaway inflation started with Biden's inauguration. The Big Guy …
The Humane Society of the U.S. just released its 10th annual Horrible Hundred report (humanesociety.org/horrible-hundred). This year, 17 puppy…
Why are all those politicians who are "pro-life in all its sanctity" never asked about their view on the death penalty? -- Frank Gruber, Sioux City
Come and let us pity white people. They are the real victims here.
Terry Hersom’s family and I would like to thank the Sioux City Explorers family for the heartfelt memories and moment of silence in honor of T…