VOTE NOW: Would you like to see the Gordon Drive viaduct in Sioux City overhauled?
MINI: What would the MAGA Republicans have done if President Obama would have taken top secret files home with him?
Just wondering what the MAGA Republicans would have done if President Obama would have taken top secret files home with him? --Julie Karrer, L…
During the first Trump impeachment investigation in 2017 -- the one that involved his attempt to coerce Ukraine’s president into digging up so…
Just a few words about Sen. Chuck Grassley.
First dollar to any Woodbury Co. taxpayer who can explain what The Baker Group does that the county can't do on their own. It seems like every…
To those people who complain about traffic cameras, more IRS agents, or recovering stolen government documents: Don't do the crime! -- Frank G…
Congressman Randy Feenstra has joined the chorus of GOP gloom merchants in warning that President Biden’s student loan forgiveness for those w…
Editor's note: Due to an editing error, a Jim Rixner column that originally was published in the Journal in July was mistakenly rerun in this …
"The department firmly believes that good jobs must include workers’ compensation benefits that promote economic security for workers and their families and access to a safe and healthy workplace."
America: Beause of one bad apple, the whole USA has been in chaos for six years. How much more does it take? Look at the facts. -- Russ Robins…
Only in today’s America can married couples earning up to $250,000 receive $20,000 in student loan forgiveness (tax free) and married couples …