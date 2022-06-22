VOTE NOW: Would you like to see the Iowa caucuses continue to go first in the election process?

Just In
Congratulations, Dominic Eastman. You’ve been able to do what members of the Sioux City school board apparently haven’t.
Here are a few statements we hear often: "Grassley Works! Sen. Grassley puts Iowa first. Grassley visits all 99 Iowa counties every year. It's…
Could someone please wake up the president? No matter how often he says the economy is great doesn't make it true. --Barb Furlich, Sioux City
The oil companies get to bid on crude oil. Isn't this a racket or what "Hello?" The bidding war doesn't have anything to do with the refining …
Asking for a friend. How can I get a list of the people who were dumb enough to send money to Trump's "Election Defense Fund"? Kenneth Mertes,…
Putin’s absolute control of the Russian national news narrative within his country is appalling. I also find appalling that our American natio…
I must admit that I was wrong about Joe Biden. A year ago, I thought he was pretending to be ignorant and incompetent about the major issues a…
If we haven't said it lately -- and chances are we haven't -- thank you to our educators.
Thursday’s House hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol has shone new light on the almost Shakespearean drama that unfolded betwe…
The new multicolored LED lighting under the skywalks is a good addition to downtown Sioux City. -- Journal Editorial Board