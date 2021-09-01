VOTE NOW: Would you take a ride on a vintage World War II aircraft if given the chance?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beyond irresponsible! Borders on criminal! Instead of protecting citizens, the state of Nebraska released an ad for hiring nursing professiona…
I sure hope our restaurant food preparers and servers aren’t exercising their personal freedoms when being required “to wash hands before retu…
When we were kids on the 4th of July, we used to take our blanket to the riverfront and one of the service clubs would discharge fireworks and…
THE MINI: I don't get it. Kim Reynolds says Iowa has open arms for Afghanistan refugees but not for any refugees that come in through the sout…
Woodbury County and Sioux City leaders are set to formally break ground on the county's Law Enforcement Center at a Sept. 15 ceremony.
THE MINI: There has been a barricade covering another sink hole at the corner of 30th & Pierce for more than 6 weeks now. What is the city…
Tuesday afternoon, I attended the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting to listen and also make comment about the decision to earmark t…
Iowans are growing more frustrated with high property taxes and a solution is needed. Since 2000 Iowa property taxes have increased 122 percen…
Now that we have our first official Democratic candidate, we can start to analyze what the 2022 race in eastern Iowa’s 2nd Congressional Distr…
Tucked away in President Biden and the Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar tax-and-spend proposal are tax hikes that will have an adverse impact …