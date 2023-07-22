Iowa got a new slogan this week: “Freedom to flourish.”

The only problem? We never knew there was a need for a new slogan or an opportunity to suggest one.

The new logo, accompanied by a visual that looks suspiciously like Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign art, was dropped on residents Tuesday, suggesting it was a way to encourage others to move to Iowa.

But in the slogan alone there’s the implication there isn’t freedom to flourish elsewhere. Was this in response to Nebraska’s “Honestly, it’s not for everyone”? Or was it a way to slyly reference the state’s need for more workers?

Gov. Kim Reynolds Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference in the Iowa Capitol rotunda in Des Moines on Tuesday,.

Iowa Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, a Democrat from Windsor Heights, used the announcement to double down on Republican-supported laws. “If the governor truly wanted to give Iowans the ‘freedom to flourish,’” she said, “she would not be banning health care decisions for women, banning books or banning curriculum.”

While that may be a bit of a stretch, the slogan does hint at political statements Gov. Kim Reynolds has made, many involving “freedoms” being usurped by government.

That’s too “on message” for a tourism slogan.

In the past, Iowa had more upbeat ways of drawing visitors and residents: “Fields of Opportunity,” “Iowa: Life Changing,” “Iowa: You Make Me Smile.”

South Dakota has thrived with “Great Faces. Great Places.”

So the question we have is why? Why now? We get that Reynolds wants to push an agenda. But wouldn’t this have been the perfect time to ask Iowans for participation? Throughout the legislative session, residents’ voices weren’t considered on many issues.

With this, we should have had an opportunity – or freedom – to submit.