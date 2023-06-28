Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Leif Erikson melee

LETTER: Leif Erikson melee

Sioux City Police and members of the Parks and Rec Department have closed Leif Erikson Pool. The reason for the closure is to protect the Siou…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio