Why is there so much secrecy surrounding the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center?

The Law Enforcement Center Authority board insists they can’t answer any questions about the opening date for the jail due to potential litigation over the project. The Authority also won’t reveal the nature of the litigation.

Law Enforcement Center Construction Construction is shown Tuesday at the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center along 28th Street, west of U.S. Highway 75 in Sioux City.

If there’s a gag order, it’s a gag-and-bound order. No one’s talking — and why? Voters passed a $50.3 million bond issue in 2020 to replace the aging jail in downtown Sioux City and then saw the pricetag for the new Law Enforcement Center rise to $60.8 million as a result of change orders and supply chain issues. Additional expenses likely have pushed that figure to nearly $70 million, but the Authority hasn’t said just how much more has been spent, adding to the lack of transparency with the project.

Shouldn’t the public know what’s going on?

Perhaps more troubling, those who have asked to tour the construction site have been rebuffed, told they must go through a 10-hour training program before they can step foot on the property. The Authority has set forth requirements that seem nearly impossible for members of the news media and others to meet. Authority chair Ron Wieck says letting people visit is a security and a time concern for the general contractor, Hausmann Construction.

Certainly, there should have been opportunities built into the process for just such visits. Homeowners get a chance to see the work being done on their new homes. Why wouldn’t county officials?

While we can appreciate the need to focus on getting the building finished, this shouldn’t have been such a secretive project in the first place. When six pre-cast concrete walls fell and broke in October 2022, someone should have insisted on absolute transparency.

Because there are so many “ifs” surrounding the facility’s construction, we have a feeling more will spill out past the Sept. 14 deadline for the builders to complete their work.

That’s too bad. Residents would be more accepting of delays and hidden problems if they only knew what was going on. Now, it’s a control issue. Who’s controlling these decisions and why?

Adequately meeting the needs of law enforcement? That almost seems like an afterthought.