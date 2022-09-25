Orientation questions to ask

Colleges often hold an orientation session before the school year begins for incoming students to help ease their transition.

Some campuses may even welcome parents and guardians to the event or hold a separate meeting for moms and dads. It’s an opportunity that should be used to familiarize yourself with the upcoming experience.

When you’re attending the orientation, try to be immersed in the event. Participate in discussions like informational sessions, advisory meetings and getting to know the other students. It’s a beneficial way to become accustomed to the new college experience before the semester starts. Orientations may also offer tours and testing for placement in your classes. While you’re attending orientation, make sure to ask these important questions.

Is Campus Safe?

College campuses will typically have security and be patrolled by police officers. You should ask if the school offers a notification warning system that alerts a student’s phone when trouble is arising. If they do provide this service, make sure to sign up and regularly update any phone number or email changes so you can remain connected.

Can I Change Majors?

While entering college, you may think that your chosen major is an ironclad venture. However, as you progress through your academic journey, it’s reasonable to have second guesses and switch majors. You should find out how easy it is to contact advisors, counselors and the school’s policy on changing classes.

Can I Work On Campus?

Real-life work experience is a qualification that’s required for numerous industries. Even with a degree, finding a job after finishing college can be a struggle. Ask if there are opportunities on campus that offer skill-building occupations during the school year. Working on campus is also an effective way to save money and time by dismissing the need to travel off-site for employment.

Do I Qualify for Financial Aid?

Orientation is a great place to find out more regarding the school’s financial aid programs. Ask counselors about things like loan repayment, interest rates and payoff deadlines. Make sure you understand the ins and outs of how you will be paying for college.