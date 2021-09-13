OTHER VOICES: Biden finally gets tough with those who are prolonging the pandemic

President Joe Biden unleashed a political maelstrom last week by ordering tough new pandemic response measures, including a requirement that all large employers impose vaccine mandates or weekly testing on their workers. He was right to do it because, as he correctly stated, the patience of vaccinated Americans is wearing thin. Under the circumstances, such a mandate shouldn’t even have been controversial. The fact that it is controversial demonstrates just how radically unreasonable the anti-science crowd has become.

In addition to the vaccination-or-testing requirements covering businesses with more than 100 employees, Biden on Thursday announced that all federal workers will be required to be vaccinated, period, eliminating the previous opt-out choice of weekly testing. He also ordered that all health facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid require their staffs to be fully vaccinated. And he announced that federal transportation regulators will double fines for passengers who violate mask mandates on planes and trains.

In a tough-talking speech that voiced the frustration that millions of responsible Americans are feeling today, Biden made clear that his administration is done coddling and coaxing the 80 million Americans who are prolonging the pandemic by refusing vaccination.