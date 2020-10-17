OTHER VOICES: CARES Act broadband big boost to rural areas

COVID-19 forced much of how we to live day in and day out – whether it’s working, communicating or learning – online at rapid speed earlier this year.

One of the unintended consequences of this shift was the exposure of the digital divide in Nebraska, which is felt most acutely in the state’s rural areas. However, an expedited investment of federal pandemic relief money will help to close that gap.

As we wrote early in this pandemic, Gov. Ricketts’ plan to use $29.5 million in CARES Act funds to expand broadband access was laudable. In May, the governor told the Journal Star editorial board he’d have used even more of the money allotted to the state if he thought it could have been done before the deadline set by Congress.

We said then that this focus was wise. Now that the specifics of Ricketts’ plan are in hand, it’s worth appreciating the size of this sorely needed effort.

Consider the scope of three elements within this package: the number of homes connected to broadband, the locations served and the speed of the forthcoming service.