OTHER VOICES: Congress must ensure that military families don't have to worry about their next meal

It is deeply distressing that an estimated 160,000 military families struggle to have enough food, particularly when solutions are available.

The estimate comes from Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more than 200 U.S. food banks.

“It’s a shocking truth that’s known to many food banks across the United States,” Vince Hall, Feeding America’s government relations officer, told the Associated Press. “This should be the cause of deep embarrassment.”

Rep. Don Bacon, who serves Nebraska’s 2nd District and was a wing commander at Offutt Air Force Base to cap his 30-year military career, said Congress is seeking numbers from the Pentagon and starting work on a fix.

It’s clear, he said, that junior-level enlisted service members who have families can struggle. Feeding America believes that more than a quarter of junior enlisted ranks experienced food insecurity in the past year.

In part, this reflects years of stagnant wage growth across much of the American economy, and Bacon notes that Congress hasn’t adjusted the pay scale for lower ranks.

Some of this is being addressed by the market as the country works to move past the still-simmering coronavirus pandemic. Some workers have retired early, some are staying home for personal or child-care reasons, and some simply don’t want to expose themselves to virus risks in mostly thankless private-sector service jobs.

That’s given leverage to those still in the workforce, and many employers — the Nebraska Department of Corrections being one recent example — have increased pay. Overall, U.S. pay rose 1.5% in the third quarter, the most in 20 years of record-keeping and ahead of the 1.2% inflation gain for the quarter.

The pandemic has underscored longstanding problems in child care staffing, availability and costs, something most young families face.

The problem also is exacerbated by an Agriculture Department regulation stemming from the 2008 Food and Nutrition Act. The rule counts a housing allowance for families living off base as income in calculating eligibility for food stamp benefits. The allowance doesn’t, for example, count as income for tax purposes.

“No one seems to know why it’s still a law,” Hall told the AP, and the USDA said it is reviewing the policy.

Changing that rule makes sense, but we think the better solution is better pay — as we are seeing in the private sector. Bacon notes that while annual inflation is running at 6%, the inflation adjustment of military wages this year is just 2.7%.

A new pay schedule would require congressional action — but surely we can agree that the nation owes these families at least certainty of where their meals will come from.

Military spouses and children aren’t in uniform, but nonetheless sacrifice, in some cases facing frequent moves, student loan payments and child care struggles that can make it difficult for the non-military spouse to find strong employment.

We don’t want the people protecting our country to be distracted by concerns about hungry children. We don’t want to scare off potential enlistees or lose re-enlistments of people who might be contemplating marriage or already struggling.

The most powerful nation in the world with the best-financed military in the world that can pay billions for sometimes-flawed weapons systems can ensure that our military families don’t have to scramble for food.

