One problem in public education is underfunding for enriching topics like art, music and technology. Another is violence in schools, including school shootings.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is entertaining an idea to arm teachers with guns using federal education funds. It would effectively take money from classrooms to serve the gun lobby’s absurd theory that the solution to school shootings is to enable more shooting. Congress should push back hard.
The Every Student Success Act of 2015 provides grants to expose students to the arts, computer science and civics. It’s a good program designed to produce well-rounded citizens schooled in more than just the three R’s.
But as The New York Times recently reported, DeVos is entertaining proposals from Texas educators and others about devoting part of that money to purchasing guns and bullets. The Texas Education Agency confirms it has “sought clarification” on whether the education funding can be used for that purpose.
A spokeswoman for DeVos’ Education Department didn’t deny that such an idea is under consideration. “The department is constantly considering and evaluating policy issues, particularly issues related to school safety,” she said.
Texas schools are allowed by law to secretly designate one person — a teacher or administrator — to receive police training and respond quickly if a mass shooting happens. A gun is allowed to be kept unloaded and locked in a secret location for use in those crucial minutes before police arrive.
But the law was never meant to enable teachers in general to be armed in the classroom. Putting them in that role in the heat of a crisis is as likely as not to worsen the situation and result in tragedy. It isn’t hard to envision a well-meaning teacher accidentally shooting someone by mistake or being confused by police as the shooter.
“If we use the funds for what they were intended to be used for, we might start tackling some of the issues that lead to gun violence,” National Education Association spokeswoman Lily Eskelsen García told the Times.
That DeVos is even considering making guns part of a conversation about education funding is especially infuriating given her refusal to make guns part of a different conversation where they actually belong. DeVos is chairwoman of the Federal Commission on School Safety, formed in the aftermath of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting that left 17 dead. She told Congress this year that looking at the role of guns in school violence “is not part of the commission’s charge.” That’s like saying that teaching of mathematics shouldn’t involve numbers.
The idea of using education funds for guns is only on the table because the enabling legislation doesn’t specifically prohibit the money’s use for that purpose. Congress can, and should, change that.