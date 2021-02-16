OTHER VOICES: Corporate America shouldn't be the sole voice of reason in message for unity

Corporate America's push for unification, shouldn't surprise anyone -- Michael Jordan, once asked why he didn't take a side in the political battles of the 1980s, was smart enough to understand that "Republicans buy sneakers, too." -- but it deserves some credit for arriving there on its own.

Still, when the voice of reason in this need for unification is coming from a profit-driven entity that adheres to its spreadsheets and the bottom line, you realize just how far we've slipped as a nation.

We need to again be able to lean on our trusted institutions, the underlying forces in our lives: our churches, schools and government itself.

Our churches and schools used to be unifying forces in our lives. That's no longer the case, thanks to a global pandemic that for the better part of the last year has slammed the door on organized gatherings and the fellowship that comes from social interaction.

It's time for our elected officials to put their entire focus into making sure all Americans wanting to be vaccinated from COVID-19 are given the opportunity to get their shots.

It's time to help get Americans get back to work, to assist small businesses in regaining their foothold and for children everywhere to get back into their classrooms.