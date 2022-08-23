OTHER VOICES: Field of Dreams and renewable energy opportunities in Iowa

Born and raised in Iowa and now having the honor to represent our 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I have never been prouder of the progress and success in our state. We have seen an abundance of industries built from the ground up and prosper.

Innovation has led us to achievements of frequent accolades like ranking first in being a land of opportunity and becoming a monumental leader in renewable energy. During this second annual American Clean Power Week, I recognize the importance of the strides we have already made and look forward to continued advancements in Iowa.

There is no doubt that Iowa is a trailblazer regarding growth in renewable energy and leads the nation with our innovative approach. According to the American Clean Power Association, Iowa ranks 1st in the share of all electricity produced and 3rd in operating wind, solar and energy storage capacity, leading the nation behind Texas and Oklahoma. We could power the equivalent of 4 million homes with that energy.

As growth continues, Iowa will continue enabling investment opportunities such as creating thousands of jobs and investing in local communities. Focusing on this, Iowa sees $23 billion annual capital investment in wind, solar, and energy storage projects. The investment comes from the 5,300 energy jobs created and providing taxes in the community totaling $58.4 million. We are not only investing in a clean future, but we are also investing in a clean community.

Serving on the House Agriculture Committee, you experience firsthand what is best for the land, the crops, and the owner. I am a big advocate for Iowa's family farmers and livestock producers and am here to make a case on behalf of clean energy. Farmers and landowners receive extra income from drought-proof land lease payments totaling $69.6 million this year.

While renewable energy has impacted our economic growth, it has also given us a lot of energy security and independence. Homegrown energy and renewables are essential, and we should ensure our state utilizes them. Not too long ago, I introduced the Home Front Energy Independence Act in the House, which would expand the production and availability of biofuels to lower energy costs for working families and support economic growth. This bill will formally ban the importation of Russian oil and focus on American energy production. Domestic energy resources are abundant, and we should value the energy production in the United States.

To maintain our position for the current and future state, we must stay energy efficient. Iowa must continue to accelerate its transition in economic and independent ways. Our state has proven to be a leader within the renewable energy sector, and my goal is to be a part of the great success to come.

This American Clean Power Week, I advise my fellow officials and Iowans to applaud our progress and all we will accomplish in the future.

Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, is serving his first term in the U.S. House, representing Iowa’s 4th Congressional District. He also has served as Hull city administrator, Sioux County Treasurer, and an Iowa state senator.