OTHER VOICES: Health officials must keep citizens informed on COVID-19 spikes

That’s just not enough information for citizens to make informed decisions about traveling and attending events. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ mantra that she “trusts Iowans to do the right thing” is less comforting when we know Iowans lack information.

IDPH last month said it intends to decommission its coronavirus website later this summer, but also noted it could resume operations if the situation warranted.

Why not keep reporting the cases by county on a daily basis? We know the state is tracking this information. The CDC is updating its county transmission spread every day for every county in the country — as provided by public health officials.

Here’s how quickly things can change: On July 29, all 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area had low or moderate rates of transmission, according to the CDC. Eight days later, four of those counties — Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties in Iowa and Iowa County, Wis. — had spiked to high. Jones County went from low to high in eight days — not long after the Great Jones County Fair where thousands gathered.