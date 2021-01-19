OTHER VOICES: Holding all to account for protest criminality, anti-democratic actions

The GOP’s stolen-election myth is hardly the only lie being circulated by extremist supporters of President Donald Trump to explain away the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill. Trump defenders are once again directing their ire at the news media, asserting that a double standard is at play compared to coverage of the leftist protest violence last summer. It’s known as the whataboutism game.
We can’t speak for others, but this Editorial Board has a consistent record of calling out criminal and anti-democratic behavior wherever we see it. In fact, when all attention turned to the history-making events of Jan. 6, we made sure that readers were also kept aware of the very anti-democratic, and potentially illegal, actions undertaken last week by the Democrat-controlled St. Louis County Council to usurp and maintain power.
Council members unilaterally permitted a Democratic member to participate and vote in a Jan. 5 session even though her term had expired five days before. We blasted this engineered vote by the Democratic leadership because it was wrong in every way. And we specifically devoted space to condemning it on a day when the earth-shaking upheaval in Washington deserved to dominate all our commentary.
Likewise, when a wave of lawlessness swept major cities during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, we were direct and consistent in denouncing what we called “a rationalized attempt to right historic wrongs and achieve justice through wanton criminality.”
We wrote on Aug. 12: “If the protest movement truly believes looting and destruction are the proper reaction any time police officers do their jobs, America is in for some very difficult times ahead. Difficult as in armed warfare and open civil conflict. The Chicago violence, coming on the heels of protest violence in Portland, Oregon, and neighborhood occupations in Seattle, marks a troubling escalation. Americans, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, can get on board with sustained civil disobedience aimed at forcing real police reforms. That support stops when the movement embraces mayhem and anarchy.”
The invasion and ransacking of Capitol Hill deserved far more attention and condemnation because of the direct threat it posed to American democracy. The summer protests, violent as some became, were hardly unique and never threatened democratic rule. The Capitol Hill attack was a cataclysmic event unparalleled since the 1814 siege by British troops. There is no equivalence.
As Joseph Pulitzer wrote in 1907, we must “always be drastically independent, never be afraid to attack wrong.” The Capitol Hill violence, the illegal occupation of a neighborhood in Seattle and the usurpation of democracy in the county were all wrong and deserved condemnation without partisan favor.
Are we occasionally inconsistent? Absolutely. Do we sometimes make mistakes and misjudgments? Of course. But we never base editorial criticism on fact-free innuendo, and we never waver from our commitment to accountability and the rule of law.