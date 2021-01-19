OTHER VOICES: Holding all to account for protest criminality, anti-democratic actions

We wrote on Aug. 12: “If the protest movement truly believes looting and destruction are the proper reaction any time police officers do their jobs, America is in for some very difficult times ahead. Difficult as in armed warfare and open civil conflict. The Chicago violence, coming on the heels of protest violence in Portland, Oregon, and neighborhood occupations in Seattle, marks a troubling escalation. Americans, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, can get on board with sustained civil disobedience aimed at forcing real police reforms. That support stops when the movement embraces mayhem and anarchy.”

The invasion and ransacking of Capitol Hill deserved far more attention and condemnation because of the direct threat it posed to American democracy. The summer protests, violent as some became, were hardly unique and never threatened democratic rule. The Capitol Hill attack was a cataclysmic event unparalleled since the 1814 siege by British troops. There is no equivalence.

As Joseph Pulitzer wrote in 1907, we must “always be drastically independent, never be afraid to attack wrong.” The Capitol Hill violence, the illegal occupation of a neighborhood in Seattle and the usurpation of democracy in the county were all wrong and deserved condemnation without partisan favor.

Are we occasionally inconsistent? Absolutely. Do we sometimes make mistakes and misjudgments? Of course. But we never base editorial criticism on fact-free innuendo, and we never waver from our commitment to accountability and the rule of law.

