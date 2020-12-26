OTHER VOICES: Iowa caucuses due for reform

As a result, many have predicted the demise of the first-in-the-nation caucuses, at least as far as the Democrats are concerned.

Making predictions about the caucuses is always risky, but this year's failures won't be forgotten.

In addition, the caucuses have the same old problems. They’re complicated and not very accessible (the latter applies to the Republicans, too). The other thing is this: Joe Biden has no reason to keep Iowa first, something other presidents did. After all, Iowa has been no friend to Biden. He's always done poorly in the caucuses, and he lost the state in the general election by a wide margin.

Regardless of whether Iowa remains a lead-off state, though, Democrats still must figure out how to go forward. There is a lot of pressure to convert to a primary. If the party doesn't like that idea, it should strongly consider the report's recommendation that it conduct a straw poll, like the Republicans do. We think that's a solid idea. Frankly, the days of complicated caucus math and state delegate equivalents is over. The person with the most votes should win, right?

The party also needs to find a way, finally, for greater participation.

This report documents in detail what we already know: The caucuses were a disaster.

At the least, they need to be reformed, whether Iowa is first-in-the-nation or not.

