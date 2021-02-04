OTHER VOICES: It’s time to infuse greater choice in K-12 education in Iowa

Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has created some new problems and brought other, long existing problems into greater clarity. As we watched our educational institutions struggle to respond to rapidly changing circumstances over the past year, it became painfully obvious that our one-size-fits-all system was failing to prioritize the needs of individual families and students.
The situation was exacerbated by the pandemic, but it has existed for quite a while.
Every parent knows each child is unique. That’s why they are so insistent that their kids, and everybody else’s kids, deserve educational options — programs, services, classes, and schools – that will meet their interests and aptitudes.
We don’t want standardized children. Why would we want to trap them in a standardized program?
In this moment of newly gained clarity, we need to seize the opportunity to transform the K-12 system that is failing to meet the needs of our students. And a recent poll by Braun Research indicates that large majorities across our state are ready for the change.
The state legislature is taking some first steps toward realizing the vision of a reimagined education for Iowa’s students.
Last week, the Senate passed Senate File 159, which would expand the number of students eligible for open enrollment, allow the formation of charter schools without the permission of school district administrators and create a limited scholarship program for students looking for even broader opportunities. And those scholarships in particular would have the support of two-thirds of Iowans even if they were expanded to cover every student!
As Governor Kim Reynolds said in her Condition of the State speech last month, “school choice shouldn’t be limited to those who have the financial means or are lucky to live in a district that’s confident enough to allow open enrollment. So, let’s make choice an option for everyone.”
These are positive steps forward, but it’s the underlying idea that guides these reforms that is crucial, and that clears a path toward truly transformational change.
The goal of any change should be to make it easier for students to unleash their potential and apply their abilities in a way that allows them to live a life of achievement and fulfillment.
Anything less is cheating our kids, their futures and ultimately our state.
But let’s be honest; the simpler thing to do in public policy is to defend the status quo.
So, we will hear a lot of fear in the coming days about the supposed dangers posed by giving parents a greater voice in their children’s education.
Don’t give in to the fear.
Parents understand better than anybody who their kids are and what they need. The experiences of the past year have only enhanced that knowledge. It’s time for our state’s educational system to be as inventive and innovative as our state’s families and teachers, who have met the challenges of learning during a pandemic with resilience and the determination to overcome that we expect from fellow Iowans.
We’ve made some progress on this question over the past few years, but there is still a long way to go. Senate File 159 represents another great step forward on our path to a better tomorrow for Iowa.
School may be where you learn, but it doesn’t need to be limited to a building a bureaucrat assigns you to by your ZIP code. Where you live does not determine who are you are, and it should not limit opportunities in our great state.
All across the state, parents, students, and teachers learned by doing. Now our lawmakers in Des Moines have a chance to take that experience and turn it into something better for all involved.
No one understands better than parents that education is not about buildings or districts or systems. It’s about kids. And it’s those kids, not those buildings, we should be funding and fighting for.
Drew Klein is the Iowa state director of Americans for Prosperity-Iowa.