Former residents of Cather and Pound halls, dormitories that housed countless thousands of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, no doubt felt a void when they saw the towers tumble last December.
But, in the interim, the UNL campus had a void that was far less tangible. Two of Nebraska’s female academic pioneers who'd ascended to the highest of heights no longer had a space on the campus where their studies began named in their honor.
That absence, thankfully, was short lived.
University officials dedicated the former College of Business Administration building -- which had never been named for an individual -- to Louise Pound. This second iteration of Pound Hall, now a classroom building that will also contain a handful of academic programs, recently opened to students.
Across the street from where the dorms stood, the Willa Cather Dining Complex debuted last summer. The new building contains a cafeteria and offices for University Housing.
Though the buildings named after these close friends are no longer physically connected to one another, UNL made the correct decision to name two buildings for these women.
They remain two of Nebraska’s heaviest hitters in terms of contributing to American language arts. Whether through Cather’s novels set on the prairie of her adopted home state or Pound’s academic research on English and athletic prowess, these women blazed a trail in literature and education that involved strong roots based on the campus.
Cather’s story is well known to most Nebraskans. After spending her formative years in Webster County, she attended UNL, where she became the editor of the student paper. She jumped to the Nebraska State Journal (a forerunner to the Lincoln Journal Star) -- which named her the most notable Nebraskan for the state’s 150th anniversary -- and won a Pulitzer Prize for her entertainment writing before achieving her enduring fame as a world-class novelist.
Pound’s story is lesser known, though many in Lincoln know her family was influential in the city’s early days.
She gained renown as a stellar student and athlete on campus. Pound became the first woman to earn a men’s varsity athletic letter at UNL en route to becoming the nation’s top-ranked tennis player for a time. She was a giant in the study of American English literature and linguistics, publishing groundbreaking research and becoming the first female president of the Modern Language Association, who spent most of her career as a UNL professor.
Bearing that in mind, it’s little wonder that UNL officials found these women worthy of honoring on campus when Cather and Pound halls welcomed their first students in 1963. Five decades later, the reinstatement of Louise Pound’s name to campus is a worthy, welcome addition that restores her place with her pioneering peer, Willa Cather.