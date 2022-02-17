OTHER VOICES: Moving South Dakota election dates may cause problems

A well-meaning but problematic bill has made considerable progress in the South Dakota Legislature, but the matter needs to be examined more closely.

House Bill 1300 would require all municipal and school board elections to be held either on the day of the South Dakota primary (the first Tuesday after the first Monday in June) or on the day of the general election in November. Last week, HB 1300 was approved by the House 47-19 and is headed to the Senate.

Right now, city and school elections are generally held at various times, depending on the locale, but many of them are scheduled in the spring. Like numerous other communities, Yankton holds these elections on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in April.

As was noted in Saturday’s District 18 cracker barrel, one purpose of this measure is to increase participation in city and school elections, which have a habit of seeing scant participation. By merging them with other election dates, they could in theory get more people participating (arguably, by accident). Also, there would likely be a modest cost savings by consolidating these elections onto one ballot.

However, this may be a hindrance to execute — unless one huge change is made.

A big reason why many city and school elections are held in the spring is because it better fits their respective budgeting work and scheduling.

As Rep. Ryan Cwach noted Saturday, many city governments begin doing their budget work in the summer months, which would give very little time for a new city commissioner/councilor elected in June to get up to speed on the issue. (New officials elected in November would have to operate an entire year with a budget into which they had no input or background.) Cwach also mentioned that working on budget details may be the most important thing local elected officials do in performing their jobs.

Meanwhile, many school districts generally start their new budget years on July 1, due to how the school year is configured. Budgetary work cranks up in the spring especially after school officials know how much funding they are getting from the Legislature. Inserting new school board members into the middle or very end of the process (and without the valuable time for the orientation needed to get up to speed) would seem impractical.

As far as getting more voters participating in these elections, Rep. Mike Stevens of Yankton pointed out that this is a choice that voters themselves are making. It costs them nothing to participate in this democratic right. Contorting the budgeting process to lure more people to participate would seem impractical.

Stevens also noted Saturday that those who drafted the bill have said it wouldn’t go into effect for a few years until other details are hammered out, which suggests the proposal isn’t ready, or even completely thought through, for implementation.

However, there is that one way mentioned above that could make all this work. If South Dakota wants to align the elections to get more people participating, move the state’s primary date from June to April or early May. It might (arguably) be easier to reconfigure that process than it would be for cities and school districts to accommodate the cumbersome June or November dates.

However, since that primary switch will probably never happen, it’s hoped that the Senate instead considers the drawbacks carefully and rejects this idea, which would probably create more problems than it solves.

