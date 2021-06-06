OTHER VOICES: My uncle was denied burial in Sioux City because he was a Native American

Editor's note: This column first appeared in the Omaha World-Herald on May 8.

Nebraska’s history is filled with interesting stories about Native Americans. Perhaps the most well-known is the story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear, who was tried in court in 1879 for returning to his homeland to bury his son against federal orders. The U.S. attorney had argued that Standing Bear was not a person under the law.

Standing Bear is famously quoted as saying in court, “I am a man.” The court agreed for the first time that an Indian is a person. Representing Nebraska, a statue of Chief Standing Bear is on display in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall.

The Omaha Tribe also has a great historic figure. Dr. Susan La Flesche was the first female Native American doctor, and she opened a hospital on the Omaha reservation in 1913. While Dr. La Flesche’s achievements as a physician are remarkable, she was not considered an American citizen because of her race. For her many accomplishments, she will soon have her own statue on Nebraska’s Centennial Mall in Lincoln.