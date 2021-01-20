OTHER VOICES: Nebraska HHS has a duty to ensure rehabilitation for female youth offenders

Oversight of Nebraska state government is vital for serving the public interest. Auditors check for sound financial management. Inspectors general and other monitoring entities look to see if agencies are carrying out their duties responsibly.

A new report from State Ombudsman Julie Rogers explains the multiple failures that led to a troubling crisis in the summer of 2019 at the state-run center in Geneva for female youth offenders. The disturbing circumstances spurred evacuation of the residents to the state-run center for male youth offenders in Kearney.

The HHS-run juvenile offender facilities serve youngsters ages 14-18 who are sent there by the courts for breaking the law.

The State Department of Health and Human Services has since taken steps to address the problems, but the report provides a warning to HHS and all state agencies about the dangers of inattention to key responsibilities. The Legislature is rightly requiring HHS to present a strategic plan by March on how the department will address concerns for the long term.

Some of the failures by HHS at the Geneva facility were already known, but Rogers’ report pulled together the information in a comprehensive manner.