OTHER VOICES: Nebraska Legislature must follow responsible guideposts in deciding redistricting

Every 10 years, the Nebraska Legislature redraws the state’s political boundaries through redistricting. This act carries enormous importance across the state. Lawmakers will convene in less than a month for a special session to approve the new maps, and Nebraskans may be surprised at how little time state senators will have to make their decisions.

Lawmakers, under current plans, are to begin their special session on Sept. 13 and wrap up their work by the end of September.

Nebraskans may also be surprised at how little time the public will have to study and respond to the proposed maps at hearings in mid-September. According to guidance presented to state senators in June, the public hearings will be held right away — on the second and third days of the special session.

That’s an inadequate amount of time. It’s also a glaring difference from 2011. That year, the Redistricting Committee approved, in a split vote by party, its proposed map for the U.S. House districts on May 5. Lawmakers held the hearings on those and other redistricting maps eight days later, on May 13. The Legislature adopted the final maps on May 26.

The Legislature’s general rules for special sessions give up to five calendar days for hearings to be held on bills after their introduction.