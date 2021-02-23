OTHER VOICES: Profiting off the pain of addicts and their families

A growing body of evidence suggests that America’s opioid addicts are being victimized twice — first by the industry that helped get them hooked and then by the industry that purports to rehabilitate them. Across the country, business has exploded at addiction-treatment centers that gladly take the money of addicts and their families while the owners reap millions of dollars in profits.

Scam operations abound, making it difficult for addicts and their families to find accurate information about quality treatment centers. Treatment for substance-abuse disorders has been largely unmonitored in comparison to other medical conditions. Vulnerable patients and their families continue to be exploited for profit, as Reveal, a radio program by the Center for Investigative Reporting, has exposed over the past year.

Before leaving office, Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri led the way in holding the opioid industry accountable for the lives ruined by addictions that the industry nurtured. Instead of grandstanding behind meaningless, silly causes, McCaskill’s Republican successor, Sen. Josh Hawley, should devote his energies to investigating scam treatment centers and shutting them down. His rural Missouri base is rife with victims of these abuses.