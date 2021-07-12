OTHER VOICES: Proposed farm rule changes welcome

For as much time is spent extolling the virtues and work ethic of family farmers, far less effort goes into ensuring long-term protections for the fruits of their labor – particularly at the national level.
A set of changes touted Friday by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack during a visit to Council Bluffs, Iowa, lay out a sweeping national policy that should produce major positive impacts for smaller producers in Nebraska, Iowa and elsewhere.
In reality, the Biden administration’s new proposals serve the purpose of increasing protections for those with boots on the ground in Nebraska’s leading industry while also promoting free-market fixes that encourage innovation and competition.
Though the changes are being instituted by executive order and the measures to improve competitiveness are working their way through the USDA rule-making process, Congress would be wise to codify such enhancements.
Certainly, the Democratic president could find some Republican allies on both measures. Among them would likely be Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer, one the loudest critics of the market concentration that left farm and ranch incomes declining during the pandemic last year as meatpacking revenues climbed.
COVID-19 exposed fault lines on multiple levels of livestock and meat production. At a time when workers contracted the virus in the close quarters of the plants and farmers suffered through cratering prices and euthanizing animals, the multinational corporations that oversee the vast majority of U.S. meat production reported growing profits.
Much of that can be tied to long-term contracts major meatpacking companies require livestock producers to sign that fix prices – a trend many farmers who criticize the status quo say leaves their returns at levels so low they can’t be profitable.
Offering farmers and ranchers additional legal recourse by lowering the bar – which court rulings previously held producers to prove harm to the entire industry, rather than just individuals, the Associated Press notes – gives them another arrow in the quiver to fight practices they perceive as unfair or harmful.
As a southwest Missouri farmer told the AP: “We need more competition. Capitalism works well with competition. But when you start consolidating everything and taking away the competition, then the capitalism doesn’t work good for the smaller guys.”
Another potential benefit comes from the proposed expansion of local and regional markets. Again, offering more options in an arena dominated by the major meatpackers should produce the win-win by raising prices for producers while pressuring the industry giants to stay competitive.
Just as concentration and consolidation of land ownership have squeezed the family farmer at home, so, too, have the same effects spilled over to the market.
Rather than the taxpayer-funded impact payments of the Trump administration – a short-term Band-Aid that did little to address long-standing structural inequalities and shortcomings – Biden’s push offers real potential for the family farmers in Nebraska and elsewhere.