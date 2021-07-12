OTHER VOICES: Proposed farm rule changes welcome

Much of that can be tied to long-term contracts major meatpacking companies require livestock producers to sign that fix prices – a trend many farmers who criticize the status quo say leaves their returns at levels so low they can’t be profitable.

Offering farmers and ranchers additional legal recourse by lowering the bar – which court rulings previously held producers to prove harm to the entire industry, rather than just individuals, the Associated Press notes – gives them another arrow in the quiver to fight practices they perceive as unfair or harmful.

As a southwest Missouri farmer told the AP: “We need more competition. Capitalism works well with competition. But when you start consolidating everything and taking away the competition, then the capitalism doesn’t work good for the smaller guys.”

Another potential benefit comes from the proposed expansion of local and regional markets. Again, offering more options in an arena dominated by the major meatpackers should produce the win-win by raising prices for producers while pressuring the industry giants to stay competitive.

Just as concentration and consolidation of land ownership have squeezed the family farmer at home, so, too, have the same effects spilled over to the market.

Rather than the taxpayer-funded impact payments of the Trump administration – a short-term Band-Aid that did little to address long-standing structural inequalities and shortcomings – Biden’s push offers real potential for the family farmers in Nebraska and elsewhere.

