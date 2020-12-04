OTHER VOICES: Remember that behind the grim COVID toll are grandparents, friends, spouses -- real lives

Nebraska earlier this week passed a grim milestone, topping 1,000 COVID-19 deaths. The state is on pace since Monday to set a weekly record, and leading doctors fear the state’s toll could reach 2,000 by January.

Death statistics lag positive tests, with hospitalizations in between. We won’t know the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings until later this month, as we grapple with how to celebrate Christmas in a year that has already deprived us of so much interaction with family and friends.

But as we look at these numbers, probably the most important thing to remember is that each one represents a whole, real life. A mother or father, a grandparent, a colleague, a neighbor, a spouse.

Mandy Vint Troia, whose father, Omahan Tom Vint, died of COVID-19 at age 72, put it this way: “You know how there’s always a glue in the family?” she said. “He’s our glue.”

Across the nation, so many families have lost that.

As we make decisions about travel, about where we go in public and precautions we take, as we interact with neighbors, we must keep that in mind — and recognize that the same tragedy can befall our own loved ones.