OTHER VOICES: Remember that behind the grim COVID toll are grandparents, friends, spouses -- real lives

Nebraska earlier this week passed a grim milestone, topping 1,000 COVID-19 deaths. The state is on pace since Monday to set a weekly record, and leading doctors fear the state’s toll could reach 2,000 by January.
Death statistics lag positive tests, with hospitalizations in between. We won’t know the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings until later this month, as we grapple with how to celebrate Christmas in a year that has already deprived us of so much interaction with family and friends.
But as we look at these numbers, probably the most important thing to remember is that each one represents a whole, real life. A mother or father, a grandparent, a colleague, a neighbor, a spouse.
Mandy Vint Troia, whose father, Omahan Tom Vint, died of COVID-19 at age 72, put it this way: “You know how there’s always a glue in the family?” she said. “He’s our glue.”
Across the nation, so many families have lost that.
As we make decisions about travel, about where we go in public and precautions we take, as we interact with neighbors, we must keep that in mind — and recognize that the same tragedy can befall our own loved ones.
The pandemic is not theoretical and not political. It is a real danger to all of us, particularly older or immunocompromised Nebraskans — and to health care workers, exhausted after nine months of battle and facing the state’s worst spike yet, it is a burden.
Meagin Skutnik, a nurse at the Nebraska Medical Center whose medical-surgical unit is filled with COVID-19 patients, described to The World-Herald’s Julie Anderson caring for an elderly woman with no underlying health conditions. The patient’s condition deteriorated rapidly.
Skutnik soon was on a Zoom call with the patient’s family as they said their goodbyes. She was with the patient as the woman died.
“It’s hard, because at that time you’re crying,” Skutnik told Anderson. “You can’t wipe your eyes (because of protective gear) … tears are running down … hoping the patient doesn’t see the same fear in your own face.”
Most of Nebraska’s population is now under a mask mandate despite the governor’s insistence against one. Vaccines are on the horizon. We can wear masks for a few more months even if we have some philosophical disagreement with the very idea. We can wait to get together with family and friends. Our forebears endured worse in past crises.
Sara Wattier, a nurse practitioner in critical care at the Nebraska Medical Center, pleaded for the public’s help.
“If more people can help and chip in and hang on a little longer, I have full confidence that a vaccine is coming … and (we’ll) start to get back on top of it. But we just need a little more time.”
More time for health-care heroes. More time for grandparents. More time for your neighbors. More time for all of us.
