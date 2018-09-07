A coalition of eight education groups in Nebraska made headlines recently by teaming up to fight back against discriminatory and harassing statements directed at students.
The show of unity and cause itself are both noteworthy. The need for such action, however, is regrettable.
Reports of racially tinged harassment at school sporting events in Nebraska are on the rise. That increase mirrors marked growth in the number of hate crimes in recent years. And no place is better for such inexcusable behavior to be nipped in the bud than Nebraska schools.
The next generation of Nebraskans needs to see equality in action as the proper response to intolerance. School groups’ pledge to promote human dignity by combating harassment and discrimination of any kind models the proper behavior not just for students, but for all Nebraskans.
This isn’t the first promise of this nature, but it’s the most far-reaching, as evidenced by the number and scope of the groups involved. Now, more than ever, is such an intervention needed, as the poisoned chalice of political rhetoric is increasingly – and sadly – visible in the classrooms and athletic fields across the state.
Perhaps the most visible example of such behavior is described by schools such as Lexington and Schuyler. They have large Latino populations and have reported everything from a rash of people wearing Border Patrol shirts and “Americana nights” scheduled when they’re in town to getting spat on and insulted with chants of “Trump!” or “Build the wall!”
Nebraskans are better than that. No matter their country of birth, these students are Nebraskans, too. We all stand beneath a flag bearing our state’s motto: “Equality before the law.”
When sports become a vehicle for racism, the positive aspects of athletic competition are overshadowed. Tolerance knows no political party or group.
Schuyler athletic director Jim Kasik detailed the harassment faced by Warrior athletes in a column that appeared in the Lincoln Journal Star last year. Once again, his perspective on this bears sharing on a larger platform.
“I don’t think a piece of paper will change people’s views,” he said. “However, if that piece of paper gets people to talk about issues and what other people are experiencing, that’s a step in the right direction.”
And the crackdown on such behavior – which is most visible at but not exclusive to sporting events – announced by this broad union of school groups deserves praise for doing that. Bigoted beliefs are often held out of ignorance, and a challenge from an authority figure can help open people’s minds.
Schools are obviously a place for learning. By living up to the ideals promoted within this pledge, Nebraska’s community of educators and administrators will do a stellar job of teaching by example.