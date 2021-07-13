OTHER VOICES: Understand the positives and negatives from our history in Iowa, Nebraska

Americans are arguing of late about their history — about whether to look at it primarily as good or bad, uplifting or oppressive. The reality is that our nation’s past is, of course, a mixture of great positives but also unsettling negatives. Our schools and universities have an obligation to present a full picture, hiding neither the injustices nor the achievements.

How much one aspect — the positives, the negatives — should be emphasized will depend on a person’s perspective. There will always be room to disagree.

But there’s also considerable room for agreement, if people make the effort to look for it. Let’s consider some examples, first on the positive side, then the negative.

Were the men who crafted our founding documents — the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution — perfect individuals? No. But that doesn’t remove the fact that the constitutional foundation they ultimately laid stands as an extraordinary advancement in world history, with enduring value for each new generation of Americans.