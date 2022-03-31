OTHER VOICES: USD's Cinderella seasons and the promise ahead

This moment shouldn’t pass without a word of congratulations to the University of South Dakota women’s basketball team, which saw its outstanding season end Saturday with a 52-49 loss to Michigan in the Wichita Region semifinals. The Coyotes crashing the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament is a terrific achievement, even though the sting of Saturday’s defeat may, right now, numb some of that joy. But the gravity of this season’s performance will grow even stronger with time.

In fact, USD’s accomplishment, combined with the Sweet 16 appearance by the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team three years ago, makes a statement about how far NCAA Division I collegiate athletics have come in this state.

Two decades ago, South Dakota was the only state in the country without a Division I collegiate athletic program (in North Dakota, the University of North Dakota was DI in hockey), but the two biggest schools here were either ready (SDSU) or nearly ready (USD) to make the jump. However, it seemed a daunting and perhaps ill-advised step up for some fans.

Since making the jump, both South Dakota schools have proven themselves to be solid “mid-major” entries. Both have posted signature victories over larger Division I competition in various sports. Clearly, these fish have adjusted well to the larger NCAA seas.

While we could cite various triumphs in other sports, let’s stick to women’s basketball today.

In the past three years, both SDSU and USD have surprised “bracketologists” by making the Sweet 16, which indicates that these schools field some formidable talent.

In fact, both SDSU and USD have been dominant in Summit League play. According to the Press & Dakotan’s sports department, the State-U combination went 36-0 against the rest of the league this past season; over the past five years, these two programs have gone 151-3 overall against the other Summit League teams, including 132-2 in the regular season.

As a rule, whenever mid-major schools get so far in the NCAA tourney, it rates as a surprise. Smaller DI programs usually hail from leagues that traditionally (but not always) get only one NCAA postseason bid, while major conferences score multiple invites. That’s always been the nature of the NCAA beast.

When smaller schools manage to crack the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight, it is, for them, practically like winning a championship. It’s a glorious climb viewed in the broader context as a Cinderella ride that will be forever remembered by the players and fans.

But for both the SDSU and USD programs, it’s not unreasonable now to see something more as a realistic goal. These programs have matched up with the best and have held their own. For instance, USD’s postseason win last week at Baylor, one of the strongest women’s basketball programs in the country, was a huge statement. Also, the success both USD and SDSU have had in the WNIT — the Coyotes won it in 2016 and the Jackrabbits are in the semifinals now — adds some muscle to their reputations.

Bigger things may be in store for both programs, which says a lot about the quality of women’s basketball in this state. While we should revel in the magic of this moment, we shouldn’t be shocked if even bigger steps are ahead.

