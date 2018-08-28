After nearly four decades on death row and seven previous execution dates delayed, Carey Dean Moore’s life ended earlier this month.
Nebraska’s controversial, previously untried new four-drug cocktail did what state officials intended for it to do. But, given Corrections Director Scott Frakes’ statement during an 11th-hour run of lawsuits that the state has no sources to obtain or compound lethal injection drugs to replace those that are expiring soon, it’s fair to wonder if that protocol will ever be used again in this state.
Lethal injection remains the sole means of execution allowed under state law. Whether Nebraska can buy drugs to perform capital punishment is immaterial to statutory requirements.
More than likely, with the state’s supply of potassium chloride expiring Aug. 31 and cisatracurium expiring Oct. 31, Nebraska will enter into a de facto moratorium on the death penalty. Given the haste involved in creating the state’s single draft of its execution protocol and frenzy of last-minute appeals, time for Nebraskans to catch their breath before proceeding is welcome.
The impending delay after Nebraska performed its first execution in 21 years means two things.
In the interim, Nebraska must shed new light on the protocol it used to execute Moore. A lawsuit filed by the Lincoln Journal Star and other media outlets seeking specific documents, in which a judge ruled in favor of releasing most records, has been appealed by the state to the Nebraska Supreme Court. Even in the execution chamber, a curtain blocked the four media witnesses from seeing several minutes of the process.
And, if this inability to purchase drugs continues, the Nebraska Legislature would have to change the law to adopt a new method of execution that works, if the state hopes to carry out future capital punishment. While a handful of lawmakers who supported the abolition of the death penalty in 2015 are no longer in office, obtaining a filibuster-proof majority of 33 senators would be very difficult.
Amid these and other questions swirling after Moore’s execution, it’s also prudent to take a broader view of the death penalty in Nebraska:
* Victims’ families are forced to relive the worst day of their lives whenever their loved ones’ killers are in the news. The families of Maynard Helgeland and Reuel Van Ness endured 39 years of off-and-on torture before receiving closure.
* The dark irony of using fentanyl – a powerful painkiller that’s helped fuel the nationwide opioid crisis – as a state-sanctioned means of executing convicted murderers reflects poorly on Nebraska.
* For all the talk of capital punishment being a deterrent to criminals, the 39-year-wait between Moore’s death sentence and actual death raises questions of whether it’s an effective safety tool.
After a two-decade hiatus, it appears capital punishment in Nebraska is headed for another delay. That time would best be spent pondering the state’s uncertain path going forward.