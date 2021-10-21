Otis is a 5-6 year old neutered chocolate lab who is completely confused by finding himself here! He is a... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
"I asked Debra (Jarvis) why she had been in the residence," an officer said. "Debra then looked back at (the home in question), pointed at the trailer and said 'shower.' "
SIOUX CITY -- A person died as a result of a single-vehicle accident that occurred Monday morning on the 2800 block of 18th Street.
SIOUX CITY -- An Emerson, Nebraska man was injured in a shooting in Sioux City on Saturday night.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman faces at least 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty of conspiring to sell more than 42 pounds of …
FRESNO, Calif. -- A Sioux City man charged with a California homicide is scheduled to stand trial in January.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City woman accused of selling toilet paper and other COVID-19 pandemic-related items for inflated prices has ag…
SIOUX CITY — The West High School football team announced on Monday that it had to forfeit its two wins earlier in the season.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine.
ONAWA, Iowa -- A Sioux City man who ran over a man on a motorcycle on Interstate 29 and stole two pickup trucks has been found guilty of attem…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.